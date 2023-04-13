Classical pianist to perform at free library concert

Pianist Lesi Mei will perform in the April Freaney and Friends free concert at Fallbrook Library, April 25. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends free April concert will be held Tuesday, April 25 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Fallbrook Library. Freaney's guest will be Lesi Mei who will return after a rousing reception in her previous concert at the library.

Mei has prepared a very high-end program of classical music including all six pieces of Au Gré des Ondes by Henri Dutilleux, all three movements of Piano Sonata No. 8 in B-flat Major by Sergei Prokofiev, and Mephisto Waltz No. 1, S. 514 by Franz Liszt which has brought audiences to their feet.

She was the first call pianist for Beijing...