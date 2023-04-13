Classical pianist to perform at free library concert
Last updated 4/12/2023 at 9:03pm
FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends free April concert will be held Tuesday, April 25 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at Fallbrook Library. Freaney's guest will be Lesi Mei who will return after a rousing reception in her previous concert at the library.
Mei has prepared a very high-end program of classical music including all six pieces of Au Gré des Ondes by Henri Dutilleux, all three movements of Piano Sonata No. 8 in B-flat Major by Sergei Prokofiev, and Mephisto Waltz No. 1, S. 514 by Franz Liszt which has brought audiences to their feet.
She was the first call pianist for Beijing...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)