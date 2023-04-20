Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Author photo

By Ken Follis
Compass Real Estate 

Changing Times in Real Estate: Welcome to town!

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/20/2023 at 8:22pm



As a longtime resident in this community, one thing I can say with pride is how friendly, close knit and supportive everyone is of each other. For new folks coming to town, this is definitely a big draw in addition to the multitude of activities we have for our pleasure. Churches, clubs, nonprofit organizations, and so much more.

At the top of that list is of course, the Avocado Festival...and that event is this coming weekend!

The Avocado Festival is one of the most popular events in all of San Diego County. There is something for all ages, which is demonstrated in the annual attendance of...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/21/2023 06:30