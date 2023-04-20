Changing Times in Real Estate: Welcome to town!

As a longtime resident in this community, one thing I can say with pride is how friendly, close knit and supportive everyone is of each other. For new folks coming to town, this is definitely a big draw in addition to the multitude of activities we have for our pleasure. Churches, clubs, nonprofit organizations, and so much more.

At the top of that list is of course, the Avocado Festival...and that event is this coming weekend!

The Avocado Festival is one of the most popular events in all of San Diego County. There is something for all ages, which is demonstrated in the annual attendance of...