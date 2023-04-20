Mission Theater features movies and music

FALLBROOK – Coming up at the Mission Theater, movie lovers can see “The African Queen,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Katherine Hepburn on April 28. Followed by “How Green was My Valley” with Walter Pidgeon and Maureen O’Hara, May 5.

For Mother’s Day, families can watch Irene Dunne in “I Remember Mama” on May 12 while Beatles fans can “Relive Beatlemania” with Britain’s Finest, the complete Beatles experience on May 13.

The Fallbrook Historical Society is holding a fundraising tribute to baseball great and Fallbrook native Duke Snider, a review of his life followed by a screening of “It Happens Every Spring” with Ray Milland on May 19. The Gin ‘NTonix will present “In the Swing,” May 21 featuring dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studios Vista.

For Memorial Day, “Three Came Home” with Claudette Colbert will be shown May 26.

For more information on these shows, visit https://fallbrookmissiontheater.com/.