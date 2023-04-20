Deputy Involved in Non-Fatal Shooting in Fallbrook Identified

Deputies and NCFPD responded to a call of a suicidal armed man who was threatening to kill himself while his family was home.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department identified Fallbrook patrol deputy Evan McCormick as the law enforcement officer who shot a man who had allegedly advanced towards sheriff's personnel with a rifle in Fallbrook. According to the San Diego Police Department, which investigates shootings carried out by county agency personnel, McCormick fired on 41-year-old Jorge Alberto Sandoval in the 4900 block of White Lilac Road early Friday morning.

The incident began when Sandoval's wife called 911 to report that her husband was despondent and threatening suicide at their residence at around 1 a.m. on Friday, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. The woman told the dispatcher that she had hidden a gun from her husband after he threatened to kill himself with it. When deputies arrived at the rural neighborhood south of the Riverside County line, Sandoval's wife informed them that her husband had access to a rifle and a handgun.

As the deputies were getting more information from the woman, Sandoval came out from behind the home carrying a long-barreled gun, according to Shebloski. The deputies gave Sandoval commands, but he continued to advance towards them and his wife as he pointed the rifle towards them. McCormick fired his department-issued rifle multiple times, hitting Sandoval in the lower body. Sandoval dropped his gun and fell to the ground.

The woman suffered minor injuries during the incident. After being released from medical care, Sandoval was booked into county jail in Vista on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and carrying a concealed dagger.