Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FBA to hold Community Clean Up Day

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2023 at 4:11pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, partnering with I Love A Clean San Diego, will host a Fallbrook Community Clean Up Day, 9 a.m.-11a.m. Saturday May 13.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets, work gloves and litter grabbers to walk Fallbrook downtown streets to pick up litter and recyclables, as well as to clean up trash dumped along the Pico Promenade walking path and waterway.

FBA and ILACSD will host a check-in table at the parking lot below the Fallbrook Branch Library at 124 S. Mission in downtown Fallbrook. Join them at 9 a.m. for a short talk to le...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/07/2023 04:30