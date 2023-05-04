FBA to hold Community Clean Up Day

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, partnering with I Love A Clean San Diego, will host a Fallbrook Community Clean Up Day, 9 a.m.-11a.m. Saturday May 13.

Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets, work gloves and litter grabbers to walk Fallbrook downtown streets to pick up litter and recyclables, as well as to clean up trash dumped along the Pico Promenade walking path and waterway.

FBA and ILACSD will host a check-in table at the parking lot below the Fallbrook Branch Library at 124 S. Mission in downtown Fallbrook. Join them at 9 a.m. for a short talk to le...