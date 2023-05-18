Pala Casino to host ticket giveaways at Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

PALA – Pala Casino, the elite sponsor of the 40th annual Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival happening May 19-21 at Lake Skinner Regional Park in Winchester will host ticket giveaways all three days of the festival to upcoming shows at Pala Casino Spa Resort.

The ticket giveaways will take place at the Pala Pitstop booth, located in the main festival area across from the Wine Stage. Guests can win tickets to Jake Owen on June 23, Little Big Town on July 7, or Smokey Robinson on Aug. 19.

To win a pair of tickets, guests will play the Pala interactive prize wheel. Other prizes include special “Buy One Get One” offers at the award-winning Pala RV Resort, logoed hats, cups, and more. This promotion is open to every guest who visits the Pala Pitstop Booth, while supplies last.

The #17 Ford Mustang from the Pala Casino 400 will also be on display for photo opportunities.

As a family friendly event, there will be something for everyone to enjoy, including tethered and hot air balloon rides, wine tastings, fair-style food vendors, craft breweries, and lighted balloon glows in the evenings.

Tickets to the 40th Anniversary Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival can be purchased at https://www.tvbwf.com/tickets/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.