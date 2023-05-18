Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Casino to host ticket giveaways at Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2023 at 2:31pm



PALA – Pala Casino, the elite sponsor of the 40th annual Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival happening May 19-21 at Lake Skinner Regional Park in Winchester will host ticket giveaways all three days of the festival to upcoming shows at Pala Casino Spa Resort.

The ticket giveaways will take place at the Pala Pitstop booth, located in the main festival area across from the Wine Stage. Guests can win tickets to Jake Owen on June 23, Little Big Town on July 7, or Smokey Robinson on Aug. 19.

To win a pair of tickets, guests will play the Pala interactive prize wheel. Other prizes include special “Buy One Get One” offers at the award-winning Pala RV Resort, logoed hats, cups, and more. This promotion is open to every guest who visits the Pala Pitstop Booth, while supplies last.

The #17 Ford Mustang from the Pala Casino 400 will also be on display for photo opportunities.

As a family friendly event, there will be something for everyone to enjoy, including tethered and hot air balloon rides, wine tastings, fair-style food vendors, craft breweries, and lighted balloon glows in the evenings.

Tickets to the 40th Anniversary Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival can be purchased at https://www.tvbwf.com/tickets/.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023