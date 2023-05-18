Village News to hold PR workshop for nonprofits

FALLBROOK – All publicity chairmen of local nonprofit/community groups are invited to a workshop on Friday, June 9, from 1:30-2:30 p.m., to learn how to better publicize their events and accomplishments through press release and photo submissions to the Fallbrook/Bonsall Village News.

Due to limited space, only one attendee from each group may attend and those interested should sign up soon before all spaces are filled.

The workshop will be held at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce’s conference room, 111 S. Main Ave. Call (760) 723-7319, or email [email protected] to reserve a spot or ask a question.

The deadline to sign up is June 6.