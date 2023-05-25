California awards $23.3M for students to become substance use disorder counselors

SACRAMENTO – In its continued effort to combat the opioid epidemic and all substance use disorders, California has awarded $23.3 million in grants for a new program designed to support students who want to become substance use disorder (SUD) counselors with paid on-the-job training.

The SUD Earn and Learn program provides students with specialized education in addiction treatment and counseling, and hands-on experience working with clients in a supervised setting.

“The opioid epidemic is having devastating impacts in communities all throughout our country,” said Governor Gavin Newsom....