Have great fun making Hot Caramel Sauce

Cousins Makenzi Ditzler, right and Addie Kuntz, middle, have a fun-filled afternoon cooking with Judith Bell, the Village News food editor. Both love cooking! They made and enjoyed Hot Caramel Sauce, using one of the recipes that will be included in the Village News Holiday Cookbook available only to Village News subscribers.

Judith Bell

Food Editor

Very recently two very special young women stopped by to cook with me. Addie Kuntz is learning the culinary profession in the old-fashioned way...she's doing it. Currently she is a sous chef in a very upscale Japanese restaurant. She comes to cook with me when she has a day off. She is the daughter of Kathleen and Dave Kuntz. I've known Kathleen since she was a toddler.

Makenzi Ditzler is Addie's cousin. She was a surprise that day. Makenzi is the daughter of John Ditzler Jr. and his wife Paulette. John is like my "second son." Paulette is a culinary instructor. Joh...