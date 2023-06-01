Denton artwork given best of class award at Iowa art show

"The Rooster," which combined oil painting with papier mâché, is the work of Dacy Denton which won the "Defender Award of Excellence" for best in class at the inaugural Dordt University High School Judged Art Show. Village News/Courtesy photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Dacy Denton, a lifelong Fallbrook resident who took art classes at Sullivan Middle School and at Fallbrook High School as a freshman and transferred to Calvin Christian School in Escondido for 2020‑21, received the "Defender Award of Excellence" for best in class at the inaugural Dordt University High School Judged Art Show.

Denton, who is now a senior, won best in class for mixed media with "The Rooster," which combined oil painting with papier mâché. The work is based on the 1992 Alice in Chains song "The Rooster" which addresses the survival of a Vi...