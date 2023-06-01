Newcomers club offers group activities

Fallbrook Newcomers members Doru Vacu, left, and Keith Johnson enjoy one of the newest activities, Kitchen Corp, where members share the experience of learning, cooking, and enjoying a meal together.

FALLBROOK – At this time of year, summer sunshine makes it ideal for barbeques, vacations, and spending time outdoors. Being with friends makes it even more exciting and enjoyable.

Fallbrook Newcomers Club provides just that: friends, activities, and countless opportunities for meeting others to have fun with. With twenty-plus regular monthly activities, everything from pickleball, card games and golf to cooking, book clubs and wine tours, there is truly something for everyone. For anyone looking to expand their social circle and engagement in the community, Newcomers may be the club to j...