Fallbrook Wine Trail opens July 1
Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:36pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce can help anyone who is looking for something fun to do this summer. For adults 21 and over, the Fallbrook Wine Trail is back.
They can take the opportunity to visit and learn about some of the local wineries – Adobe Hill Winery, Beach House Winery, Estate d'Iacobelli Winery, Fallbrook Winery, Monserate Vineyards & Winery, Myrtle Creek Vineyards, Romiglio Ridge Winery, and The Vineyard at 1924 – from Saturday, July 1 until Sunday, Aug. 20.
For $20, participants will receive a gift bag with a souvenir wine glass, a lanyard and badge to w...
