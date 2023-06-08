Fallbrook Wine Trail opens July 1

Local resident Sarah Holt, left, takes her relatives on the Fallbrook Wine Trail last summer. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce can help anyone who is looking for something fun to do this summer. For adults 21 and over, the Fallbrook Wine Trail is back.

They can take the opportunity to visit and learn about some of the local wineries – Adobe Hill Winery, Beach House Winery, Estate d'Iacobelli Winery, Fallbrook Winery, Monserate Vineyards & Winery, Myrtle Creek Vineyards, Romiglio Ridge Winery, and The Vineyard at 1924 – from Saturday, July 1 until Sunday, Aug. 20.

For $20, participants will receive a gift bag with a souvenir wine glass, a lanyard and badge to w...