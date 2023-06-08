Keep pets safe, prevent overheating in warmer months

Check the ground temperature before taking your pet for a walk; animals' paws are sensitive and can burn quickly if they stand on hot pavement.

SAN DIEGO – While we're in the middle of May, gray hotter days are just around the corner. San Diego Humane Society is sharing important reminders for pet owners about how to keep their animals safe when it is hot outside.

Too often the organization witnesses animals who are without shelter from the sun, exercised too hard in the heat, or left in cars that can become fatally hot in minutes. In 2022 alone, San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement responded to more than 400 calls about animals trapped inside cars on hot days.

"As pet owners, it is our responsibility to make sure ou...