BUSD creates BHS athletics and activities clerk position

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District has added a position for a secondary attendance, athletics, and activities clerk for Bonsall High School.

The BUSD board voted 3-0 May 17, with Larissa Anderson and Pascal Lapoirie absent, to approve a memorandum of understanding with Bonsall’s California School Employees’ Association chapter to create the position.

The full-time position will be an 11-month position and at Salary Range 11 of the Classified Salary Schedule. The job will be within the Attendance/Registration Clerk job group and any employees within...