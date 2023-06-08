Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BUSD creates BHS athletics and activities clerk position

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:11pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District has added a position for a secondary attendance, athletics, and activities clerk for Bonsall High School.

The BUSD board voted 3-0 May 17, with Larissa Anderson and Pascal Lapoirie absent, to approve a memorandum of understanding with Bonsall’s California School Employees’ Association chapter to create the position.

The full-time position will be an 11-month position and at Salary Range 11 of the Classified Salary Schedule. The job will be within the Attendance/Registration Clerk job group and any employees within...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023