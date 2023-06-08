Worker of the Week volunteers his time

Angel Sanchez Reyes, "Keeper of the Hawk'' and Nan Tan Tribal Chief of an N'de Apache Tribe (The people's tribe), works on a lamp that was donated to St. Peter's Thrift Store on South Main Avenue. He volunteers his time as an usher for St. Peter the Apostle Church and is an active member of the Knights of Columbus Counsel 7069, besides serving as a check and repairman for the thrift store on Tuesdays for the past two years. Village News/David Landry photo