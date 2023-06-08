Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Worker of the Week volunteers his time

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/7/2023 at 4:13pm

Angel Sanchez Reyes, "Keeper of the Hawk'' and Nan Tan Tribal Chief of an N'de Apache Tribe (The people's tribe), works on a lamp that was donated to St. Peter's Thrift Store on South Main Avenue. He volunteers his time as an usher for St. Peter the Apostle Church and is an active member of the Knights of Columbus Counsel 7069, besides serving as a check and repairman for the thrift store on Tuesdays for the past two years. Village News/David Landry photo

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023