Freaney and Friends concert to feature Kirichenko

 
FALLBROOK – The Freaney and Friends free June concert will be held Tuesday, June 27 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the library and will feature celebrated Ukrainian pianist Dmitry Kirichenko.

Kirichenko began his musical education under the Soviet system which selected only the best and most talented students for artistic study. At the age of 17 he was accepted into the Stolyarsky School of Music. His determination and brilliant artistic ability earned him recognition and acceptance into one of the higher education institutions in the world, the Moscow Conservatory, which led to his...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

