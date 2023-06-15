Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

First-ever state playoff game in Fallbrook ends with Warriors baseball win

 
Warrior second baseman Jaxon Dent fields a Panther groundball and makes the throw out at first during the playoff game against Peninsula High. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The first-ever state playoff game in Fallbrook for any sport was played May 30 on Fallbrook's baseball diamond, and the Warriors scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for a 3-2 victory over Peninsula High School of Rolling Hills Estates.

A single to open the bottom of the seventh was followed by two attempted sacrifice bunts which were successful in advancing the runner but not successful by the Panthers fielders in retiring the batter. An errant throw on the second bunt allowed senior Anthony Thomas to score the winning run.

"The kids just d...



