Arlin Bedard, 56, of Eastvale, California went home to his Lord and Savior on June 21, 2023, at City of Hope Cancer Center in Duarte, California. Arlin was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 10, 1966, to Arlis and Denna Mantooth.

He was preceded in death by his sister Kristen Rush, nephews CJ Shipe and Dylan Flatte and both of his parents, Arlis Mantooth and Denna Bedard.

Arlin was a beloved husband, father and friend. He is survived by his wife, Shelly Jones Bedard and his son Noah C Bedard both of Eastvale, California; his brother Tony Bedard of Irvington, AL, his brother-in-law, Larry Rush of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his mother-in-law, Betty Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas; his sister-in-law, Jodee Flatte of Greenwood, Arkansas; his nephews, Joshua Barling of Lynchburg, Virginia; Jonathan Sheehan of Fayetteville, Arkansas; Jacob Rush of Inola, Oklahoma; Jonathan Rush of Tulsa, Oklahoma and his nieces, Hailey Wilkinson of Overland Park, Kansas; Megan Rush of Tulsa, Oklahoma and numerous friends from Florida, Arizona, Arkansas and California.

A former resident of Fallbrook, Arlin loved to travel and was devoted to his family. He was generous and kind to all he met. In memory of Arlin, please give a donation to the American Cancer Society.