Lendal “Doyall” Sams, 75, Fallbrook, Calif., passed away June 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his wife, twin brother and four children. He had been diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, a vicious form of brain cancer, in April 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.

Doyall was born in Bertha, Minn., and spent his childhood in Staples, Minn., working on his family's dairy farm. He was a husband, father, friend and brother. He lived a life full of love, curiosity and service.

Doyall was a carpenter in San Diego for over 40 years. Anyone that met him quickly discovered that making cabinets was a way for him to make friends and have a beautiful impact on the community he loved so much.

Dearly loved and survived by his wife, Bonnie Sams; two brothers, Roddy and Royall; four children, Sara, Anna, Julia and Spencer.