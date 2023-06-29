Van Lee Raney, Feb. 24, 1984 to May 31, 2023.

Van loved the Lord, he loved going to the ocean, hanging out with friends, and having lunch with his Mom.

Van had a lot of ups and downs in his life, in Corinthians 10:13: God is faithful, he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear, the Lord knew Van could not handle any more of his downs.

Van is at peace with many of his family members that have gone before him, including his father, Edward Lee Raney.

Van worked many jobs, a concrete company, solar business, Dixon Chili in Lees Summit, Missouri, and many other jobs. Van loved being outdoors, nature, the ocean, laughing and joking; Van had such a wonderful way of making people laugh, he had a good sense of humor. Van was very thoughtful and had a good heart; he loved his Mom with all his heart.

He is survived by his mother Debora Bellamy, sister Heather Bellamy, brother David Bellamy; his Grandpa and Grandma, Van and Hazel Raney of Lees Summit; many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fallbrook First Christian Church, 318 W. Fig St., Fallbrook, on Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m.