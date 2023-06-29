Favorites for summertime meals include Fresh Corn Pudding and easiest chocolate torte ever!

Judith Bell

Food Editor

When you have the time, please consider making Fresh Corn Pudding as an accompaniment to any grilled meat, fish, or shellfish. The time you’ll need is in the baking as putting it together might take 10 minutes...tops!

One tip: to cut corn from the cob, place one piece of corn in a medium bowl. Cut the kernels off starting halfway down the cob. Then turn corn and remove the remainder.

The baking casserole might be your fanciest as the pudding will go from the oven to the table for serving.

Fresh Corn Pudding

2 cups fresh corn cut from the cob*

1 tablespoon flour...