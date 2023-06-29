Cain alternate for final in NCFPD's first Firefighter Demolition Derby at Del Mar

North County Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Zach Cain poses with the modified 1976 Oldsmobile Cutlass he drove in the Firefighter Demolition Derby at Del Mar. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Firefighters Association had a driver in the Firefighter Demolition Derby for the first time since the event became part of the San Diego County Fair, and North County Fire Protection District firefighter/paramedic Zach Cain was the alternate for the final of the June 11 event.

"We all had a great time, look forward to next year," Cain said.

In 1995, the Cajon Speedway, the Burn Institute, and local fire departments collaborated for an annual night which included fundraising and promotions for the Burn Institute and a Firefighters Destruction...