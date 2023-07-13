Rainbow MWD approves SDG&E easement use agreement for Bonsall Oaks

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A Rainbow Municipal Water District easement for the planned Bonsall Oaks development will be shared with San Diego Gas & Electric, although a joint use agreement rather than a formal shared easement will likely be the solution.

A 5-0 Rainbow board vote June 27 authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy and the district’s general counsel to continue to negotiate with SDG&E and with Bonsall Oaks, LLC, on the joint use agreement with SDG&E. Both Rainbow and SDG&E will have mutual access rights and no encumbrances.

“That’s a standard joint use agreeme...