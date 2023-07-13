Smuts is new Bonsall High School principal

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Dan Smuts is the new principal at Bonsall High School.

Smuts will be the fifth principal of the school which opened in 2014. Bonsall had two principals during 2022-23; Susan Ford was the interim principal after Jason Fowler, who had been the principal since 2018, left the Bonsall district for Imagine School, a K-8 charter school in Coachella.

"I'm really excited to take on this position," Smuts said.

Smuts is a Rancho Penasquitos native who attended Mount Carmel High School. He then attended Concordia University in Irvine, which was previously called Christ...