Rainbow MWD adopts 2023-24 budget

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Rainbow Municipal Water District adopted its 2023-24 budget during the June 27 Rainbow board meeting.

The 5-0 vote approved a $55,020,813 operating budget and a $14,225,000 capital budget. The Fiscal Year 2022-23 operating budget was $54,506,344.

“We’ve held our internal expenses to well under the rate of inflation,” said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

The budget is based on water sales of 12,700 acre-feet. The anticipated water revenue of $44,950,230 would allow some money to be added to the district’s reserves if that and the budgeted e...



