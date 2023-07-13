Pedro to play volleyball for Ottawa University

Manava Pedro is going to play volleyball for Ottawa University in Arizona. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Manava Pedro, who concluded four years of varsity boys volleyball for Fallbrook High School this spring, will continue his scholastic volleyball career at Ottawa University in Arizona.

"I'm just really excited to play for them," Pedro said. "I just want to go there and play better, get some experience, make some friends there, and just have fun playing some top teams."

Ottawa University is in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise. The Spirit play in the Golden State Athletic Conference. The 2023 men's volleyball team had a 5-5 GSAC record which shared third place...