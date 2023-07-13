Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Pedro to play volleyball for Ottawa University

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/14/2023 at 9:01am

Manava Pedro is going to play volleyball for Ottawa University in Arizona. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Manava Pedro, who concluded four years of varsity boys volleyball for Fallbrook High School this spring, will continue his scholastic volleyball career at Ottawa University in Arizona.

"I'm just really excited to play for them," Pedro said. "I just want to go there and play better, get some experience, make some friends there, and just have fun playing some top teams."

Ottawa University is in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise. The Spirit play in the Golden State Athletic Conference. The 2023 men's volleyball team had a 5-5 GSAC record which shared third place...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023