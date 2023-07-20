Ragland family's art recognized at the fair
Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:25pm
FALLBROOK – Jack, Marilee and Natasha Ragland all won ribbons for their animal depictions in the San Diego County Fair Wildlife Art Competition June 29. Jack made a charcoal drawing of two mustangs fighting; Marilee drew two bunnies munching and Natasha painted a raccoon.
Two paintings from Natasha were juried into the Fine Art Exhibition this year. “Donna’s Vie...
