Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Ragland family's art recognized at the fair

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/19/2023 at 6:25pm



FALLBROOK – Jack, Marilee and Natasha Ragland all won ribbons for their animal depictions in the San Diego County Fair Wildlife Art Competition June 29. Jack made a charcoal drawing of two mustangs fighting; Marilee drew two bunnies munching and Natasha painted a raccoon.

Two paintings from Natasha were juried into the Fine Art Exhibition this year. “Donna’s Vie...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023