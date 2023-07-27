Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Historical Society to hold open house

 
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 4:12pm

Fallbrook Historical Society welcomes everyone to attend an open house Aug. 6 at Pittenger House. Village News/Courtesy photo

The Fallbrook Historical Society invites everyone to an open house to experience some fantastic new displays. Some of these feature vintage cars and farming equipment, others gem and minerals. Get to know the past through the historical pieces, pictures and documents left behind!

The open house will be held at Fallbrook Heritage Center, located at 1730 S. Hill Street, Saturday, Aug. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There is free admission into the event and free refreshments. FHS's goal is to respect and share as much of the community's past, in archives, displays or at the various historical buildings in Fallbrook.

FHS hopes everyone will attend this fun community event.

For more information on the event and Fallbrook Historical Society, visit http://www.FallbrookHistoricalSociety.org.

 

