L.A. author and PEN Fellow Ron L. Dowell reads at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK - Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will welcome South L.A. author and PEN Fellow, Ron L. Dowell, Friday, Aug. 11. He will read from and discuss his short fiction and acclaimed poetry collection, "Watts Uprise," at the free event.

Ron L. Dowell, South L.A. author and PEN Fellow. Village News/Courtesy photo

"Watts Uprise" is a love letter to the Watts community and the people who define it. According to the author, Watts, "with its whole big heart, open and bleeding for the world to see, is something cherished." The collection was a finalist for the 2022 Press 53 Award for Poetry and a featured poem in it, "Compton, An Energy-Fueled Dark Star," was nominated for a 2021 Pushcart Prize.

Dowell is an advocate for emerging writers in the literary world, encouraging them to share their voices. In keeping with this vision, his reading will be preceded by open mic for poetry and prose, and the public is invited to bring original works to share.

"Watts Uprise" will be available at the reading for sale and signing by the author.

The reading is Friday, Aug. 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Fallbrook Library's community room. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.