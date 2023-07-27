Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

L.A. author and PEN Fellow Ron L. Dowell reads at Fallbrook Library

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 4:11pm

The cover of Ron L. Dowel's work, "Watts Uprise." Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK - Writers Read at Fallbrook Library will welcome South L.A. author and PEN Fellow, Ron L. Dowell, Friday, Aug. 11. He will read from and discuss his short fiction and acclaimed poetry collection, "Watts Uprise," at the free event.

Ron L. Dowell, South L.A. author and PEN Fellow. Village News/Courtesy photo

"Watts Uprise" is a love letter to the Watts community and the people who define it. According to the author, Watts, "with its whole big heart, open and bleeding for the world to see, is something cherished." The collection was a finalist for the 2022 Press 53 Award for Poetry and a featured poem in it, "Compton, An Energy-Fueled Dark Star," was nominated for a 2021 Pushcart Prize.

Dowell is an advocate for emerging writers in the literary world, encouraging them to share their voices. In keeping with this vision, his reading will be preceded by open mic for poetry and prose, and the public is invited to bring original works to share.

"Watts Uprise" will be available at the reading for sale and signing by the author.

The reading is Friday, Aug. 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Fallbrook Library's community room. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023