Richard C. Hulit, 84, of Fallbrook, California, passed away on July 18, 2023 at Temecula Valley Hospital after a brief illness. Richard was born on May 18, 1939, in New Egypt, New Jersey, the second son of Ira Albert and Marion Eliza (Jones) Hulit.

Richard spent his youth in New Egypt attending school and playing football, basketball, and baseball for the Allentown High School team; he was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013 honoring his four-year varsity football career.

Richard also worked many odd jobs around town. After high school, Richard attended Rutgers University before transferring to Villanova University, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and their NROTC program. Richard met Violet while at Villanova and after he graduated and after being commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the USMC, they were married on June 6, 1963.

Richard served his country as an infantry officer in the USMC for 20 years. He served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with combat V for meritorious service during his second tour. Through his military career, Richard and his family traveled coast to coast.

A family favorite posting was his accompanied three-year tour to Yokota AB in Japan. Richard and Violet immersed themselves in Japanese culture, volunteering with a local clock factory to tutor its workers in conversational English, climbing Mt. Fuji, and befriending many locals with whom they remained in contact for years.

The family moved to Fallbrook, California in 1979 and four years later Richard retired from the USMC. Richard earned his Master's in Education from USC while in Japan, and after retiring, Richard began student teaching at Fallbrook High School. It wasn't long before he was a full time teacher at the high school.

Richard enjoyed teaching and coaching (soccer, baseball and football) and he became the "voice" of the Warriors as he announced basketball and baseball games for decades. Richard especially enjoyed connecting with students and helping where and when he could.

Richard retired from teaching in 1994 and immediately continued his life's career as a volunteer. Richard tirelessly volunteered as a classroom reader at St Peter's Catholic School, volunteered his time as a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of St. Peter's Chapter of the Knights of Columbus, and served as Grand Knight. Richard also organized and coordinated the monthly schedule for the church's trash pickup along local highways.

Richard and Violet enjoyed many years of volunteering at the Bottom Shelf at Fallbrook Library. Richard donated blood through the American Red Cross for over 20 years. He earned at least one 10-gallon hat for his efforts.

Richard was a man of substance. He was honest, decent, compassionate, and loyal. If you were an acquaintance of Richard's, or knew an acquaintance of his, and you needed assistance, he was there with a "how can I help you?" Richard also had a slapstick sense of humor, many a dinner dissolved into tears of laughter from his antics.

Most importantly, Richard was a man of gratitude and humility. He was grateful for over 60 years with the love of his life, Violet. He was grateful for each of his four children and his 10 grandchildren. He was grateful for each day he had with his family. He was humbled by and grateful for his family. He always let us know this.

Richard will be missed by so many, not least of which is his family. We miss him dearly already.

Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Violet (Tarabbio); his children and their spouses, Deborah and Andrew Harmon, of Raymond, New Hampshire; Stephanie and Charles Smith, of Northridge, California; Richard and Felicia Hulit, of Ellicott City, Maryland, and Roberta and Stewart Savage, of Davis, California.

He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, Phillip Smith, Catherine Smith and her fiancé, Kevin Izard; Samantha Harmon and her husband, Samuel Yoder; Virginia Harmon, William Harmon, Anna Harmon, Sarah Hulit, Jacob Hulit, Benjamin Hulit, and Victoria Savage.

Richard is also survived by his sister, Marion Jane MacReynolds, of New Egypt, New Jersey, and his nieces and nephews, Lora Inglisa, Christie Peterson, Robert MacReynolds, Amy Reilly, and Craig MacReynolds. He was predeceased by his brother, Albert Steven Hulit and his brother-in-law, Robert MacReynolds.

Services will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Fallbrook at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 28. A reception will immediately follow at the hall at St Peter's. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to a favorite charity.