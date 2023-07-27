Robert (Bob) E. Bell, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and architect, passed away on July 17 at the age of 87.

Born in 1936 during a legendary snowstorm in Minneapolis, Bob spent his early years developing a passion for drawing, architecture and model railroading. He graduated from Washburn High School, the University of Minnesota and the University of Pennsylvania graduate school for architecture.

When meeting Frank Lloyd Wright in 10th grade, the famous architect told Bob "if you're going to be an architect, be a good one." From that day forward, Bob was driven to be a great architect. In over 50 years, he designed projects in 17 states and five countries.

Bob was a founding partner of The Alliance in Minneapolis, Head of Design for the legendary Harry Weese and president of Hope Architects in San Diego. Bob led building projects worldwide including the Time Life Building, Prudential HQ, Univ of Wisconsin SLCP, Riverside County Hospital, Reed College Sports Center, and Knotts Berry Farm Camp Snoopy at the Mall of America among others.

Bob and Michael Robinson Architects did the first expansion of Christ the King Lutheran Church in 1994 as Pastor Phil Tukua had grown the church "beyond its walls." He was a "friend of the arts and community landscaping." Bob supported the many visions of Jackie Heyneman and Vince Ross. Although most of his corporate architecture took him into San Diego, he loved coming home to his "little ranch" on Sleeping Indian.

Bob is survived by Judy, his wife of 58 years; his son Elliot, daughter-in-law Misty; two grandchildren Charlotte and Hannah, and a host of friends and family who he loved through the years.

A memorial reception will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Dixon, Illinois on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 1-3 p.m.