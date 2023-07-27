Tougher league, younger players presented challenges for Legionnaires softball

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School’s softball team was promoted to a higher league for 2023 after the Legionnaires ended 2022 as league champions. The 2022 Legionnaires included four seniors while the 2023 club had no seniors and only three juniors. Although the Legionnaires did not match their 2022 record, Bonsall still competed in the first round of this year’s CIF Division V playoffs.

“I’m happy, but I also know there was a lot to improve on,” said Bonsall coach Emily Casillas.

The Frontier Conference has two softball leagues: the Patriot League and the Summi...