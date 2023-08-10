John Thomas Hartin born June 11, 1936, in Valparaiso, Indiana passed away peacefully at home, July 27, 2023, in Fallbrook, California with his wife Maureen by his side. John had been a warrior for the past decade with different health conditions that did not stop him from living his best life with his friends and family.

John was a lover of good food, good wine, and jazz music. Late in life you would often find him sitting in his garden listening to Stan Kenton having a glass of Chardonnay.

John worked at Ford Aerospace for 33 years in Newport Beach. He also taught computer science classes throughout colleges in Orange and San Diego counties. He held a master's degree from USC in Systems Management and loved to watch the Trojans play.

John loved all things baseball from growing up watching the Cubs, to attending Padres games, and watching a game with his son Jack. He was a Rotarian for over 30 years; served in the U.S. Air Force and his love and knowledge of classic cars was epic.

John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Maureen, who lovingly cared for John for the last years of his life. John was a loving father of two children, Jack and Alana Kane; father-in-law to Sabrina Lopiccolo-Kane and Andy Shoup; and a devoted grandfather to Kira and John Shoup and Maddie and Kennedy Kane.

We love you, John; may you rest in peace and know that you are always loved and missed tremendously. Memorial service is being planned in October.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Volunteers in Medicine- San Diego (www.vim-sandiego.org) or May Dugan Center (www.maydugancenter.org)