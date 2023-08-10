Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

The Devil's Dirty Dozen

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/9/2023 at 6:28pm



Dr. Rick Koole

LifePointe Church

Like most of you, I believe there is a God. And I also believe there is a devil who is intent upon causing pain for those who attempt to follow God’s plan for their lives. The Bible warns us about this when it says: Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. Have you ever wondered what the devil’s scheme is for your life? I’ve been asked that question before and following are what my experiences have taught me about the Devil’s schemes. I call them the Devil’s Dirty Dozen.

Disbelieving in Devil

It...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023