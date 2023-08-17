Richard Duane Phillips passed peacefully Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Born May 15, 1947, he spent most of his life in Southern California but served in Vietnam in 1968.

He lived life on his own terms, devoting countless hours to his true passion and unmatched talent for engine building and restoration. He loved fast cars and the peace and quiet of the home he built with his father.

Richard is survived by his daughter Megan, grandchildren Maeve and Jake, his siblings Deborah, Dennis and David, as well as many more extended family and friends who loved and appreciated him.