Temecula Valley Hospital named among Best Hospitals in 2023-2024

 
Last updated 8/18/2023 at 6:54pm



TEMECULA — Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), a part of Southwest Healthcare, has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital for five procedures and/or conditions: heart attack, heart failure, stroke, pneumonia and COPD. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective proced...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

