Temecula Valley Hospital named among Best Hospitals in 2023-2024
Last updated 8/18/2023 at 6:54pm
TEMECULA — Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), a part of Southwest Healthcare, has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital for five procedures and/or conditions: heart attack, heart failure, stroke, pneumonia and COPD. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective proced...
