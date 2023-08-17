Prepare for wildfires before one ignites to protect your family, friends and property

San Diegans can prepare for wildfires by assessing personal disaster plans and readiness, which can protect family, friends, pets and property. Village News/County News Center photo

Yvette Urrea Moe

County of San Diego Communications Office

With the deadly firestorm in Maui and the Bunnie Fire in Ramona that scorched nearly 200 acres and resulted in evacuations Wednesday, wildfires are at the top of mind for most San Diegans. The fires should remind people to be prepared to evacuate and to take steps to minimize damage to their property in case a wildfire starts in their community.

Please note that during hot, dry conditions, such as when a red flag warning is issued, people should not attempt to use power tools to clear or reduce brush, as this could spark a fire th...