Prepare for wildfires before one ignites to protect your family, friends and property
Last updated 8/18/2023 at 6:13pm
Yvette Urrea Moe
County of San Diego Communications Office
With the deadly firestorm in Maui and the Bunnie Fire in Ramona that scorched nearly 200 acres and resulted in evacuations Wednesday, wildfires are at the top of mind for most San Diegans. The fires should remind people to be prepared to evacuate and to take steps to minimize damage to their property in case a wildfire starts in their community.
Please note that during hot, dry conditions, such as when a red flag warning is issued, people should not attempt to use power tools to clear or reduce brush, as this could spark a fire th...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)