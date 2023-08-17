Take steps to prepare for a long retirement

TEMECULA — How long will you live? Of course, your longevity is somewhat unpredictable. But it may be a good idea to plan for a long life – and the financial issues that go along with it.

It’s reasonable to think you’ve got a long way to go. In fact, 72% of retirees now think they will live longer than their parents, according to a recent survey from Age Wave and Edward Jones. Their optimism may be justified: A 65-year-old woman can expect to live almost 20 more years, while a 65-year-old man can anticipate about 17 more years, according to the Centers for Disease Control. And thes...