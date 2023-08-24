Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Dynamic trio 'TAKE3' opens Fallbrook Music Society's new season in style

 
Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:24pm

Internationally recognized trio TAKE3 – piano, violin and cello – take center stage for Fallbrook Music Society's dynamic Season Opener, Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. at the Mission Theater, 231 N. Main Ave. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Hailed as "wonderful musicians who have a bridge to the past and a pathway to the future," TAKE3 returns to Fallbrook to open the Music Society's 46th Season Sunday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. TAKE3 is making Fallbrook the first stop of their upcoming 60-city U.S. tour.

"TAKE3 enjoys getting back to their roots of Classical programming and takes pride in making this music accessible to audiences who may not have the opportunity to hear it," Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society, said. "These world-class artists are more than great entertainers, they bring deep expression t...



