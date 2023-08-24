Sanchez to continue lacrosse career at UW-Eau Claire

Taylor Sanchez, graduate of Fallbrook High School, will continue her lacrosse career in college at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The high school lacrosse season of Taylor Sanchez ended May 16 when Fallbrook High School's girls lacrosse team lost the Warriors' CIF Division II semifinals match to Our Lady of Peace. Her lacrosse career will continue in college as a member of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire team.

"I'm really excited to play lacrosse in college. I'm playing at a different level. I'm excited to meet a new team," Sanchez said.

"Her athleticism and her dedication to the sport has enabled her to play at the next level. She brings maturity, leadership, along with athlet...