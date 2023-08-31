Open Studio Art Tour to raise funds for art education
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 2:30pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Artists Association will be hosting a brand new event, the FAA Open Studio Art Tour, Sept. 30. This event will be a fun and friendly opportunity to visit and talk with real working artists in their home studios and learn what inspires them, as well as the techniques and styles of many different professional artists and art educators.
A wide arra...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)