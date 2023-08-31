Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Open Studio Art Tour to raise funds for art education

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/31/2023 at 2:30pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Artists Association will be hosting a brand new event, the FAA Open Studio Art Tour, Sept. 30. This event will be a fun and friendly opportunity to visit and talk with real working artists in their home studios and learn what inspires them, as well as the techniques and styles of many different professional artists and art educators.

A wide arra...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023