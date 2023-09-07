Ruth Taylor Nordstrom, our beloved mother, sister, wife, auntie, friend, and teacher, passed away, peacefully in her home, on Aug. 26, 2023.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1949, in San Francisco, California, to Quentin and Zola Taylor, the fourth of five children. She grew up in the mountains of San Juan Bautista, working alongside her family, playing sports and music. She graduated from San Benito High School and then from Brigham Young University with her teaching degree.

Her life was filled with love for her family, for God, and for all she came in contact with. It was often said that she didn't just greet others with a "hello" but made sure to also hug them. She would want to be remembered by her faith in God, her cheering efforts for all, and her love for her family.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Darick Nordstrom; her children – Leif Nordstrom, Bjorn Nordstrom, Kirstin Baxter, Lars Nordstrom, Britta Foster, and their spouses and their 21 grandchildren. She also is survived by her siblings – Kathy Crockett, Sterling Taylor, and Anne Holdaway.

She was preceded by her parents and her oldest brother, Gary Wayne.

Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. at 451 Bobier Dr., Vista, CA 92083