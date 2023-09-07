Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News and Sourcebook give a hometown atmosphere

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 3:18pm



Congratulations to Julie Reeder and the Village News for an outstanding Sourcebook. It is so interesting to see what amazing services are available in our village. The historical articles are especially interesting.

From the days of The Enterprise, it has always been a pleasure to receive a local weekly newspaper and be informed of happenings in our local area. Taking advantage of the recipe offer from Judith Bell was fun. It was a nice assortment, like going through grandma’s recipe drawer. The Holiday Cookbook will be exciting to explore.

Hopefully, the Village News and Sourcebook will continue for a long time and keep the hometown atmosphere for all of us.

Granger and Margie Haugh

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023