Village News and Sourcebook give a hometown atmosphere

Congratulations to Julie Reeder and the Village News for an outstanding Sourcebook. It is so interesting to see what amazing services are available in our village. The historical articles are especially interesting.

From the days of The Enterprise, it has always been a pleasure to receive a local weekly newspaper and be informed of happenings in our local area. Taking advantage of the recipe offer from Judith Bell was fun. It was a nice assortment, like going through grandma’s recipe drawer. The Holiday Cookbook will be exciting to explore.

Hopefully, the Village News and Sourcebook will continue for a long time and keep the hometown atmosphere for all of us.

Granger and Margie Haugh