Phase II of the French Valley I-215/I-15 Interchange Improvement Project well underway

Tony Ault

Staff Writer

Motorists on the northbound Interstate 15 just past the Winchester Road onramp and under the bridge in the past few weeks have noticed changes to their driving patterns as construction continues on the French Valley Parkway Phase II improvements that are now underway.

Many motorists using that portion of the northbound freeway may find those changes puzzling, but the changes will be necessary for at least another two years. The purpose is for the city of Temecula to overcome the bottleneck traffic on northbound I-15 between Winchester Road and the I-15/I-215 juncti...