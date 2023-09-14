FRHD to hold family health festival

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District (FRHD) presents its first-ever Eye on Health Youth Festival to the community on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Community Health & Wellness Center at 1636 East Mission Road.

The event brings together healthcare providers, community leaders, and families for a day of engagement, education, and fun. This event is free to the public and all ages can participate in the screenings.

The following services will be available during the event:

• Free vision screenings and refurbished prescription eyeglasses by San Diego Lions Gift of Sight & CLFIS; all ages welcome, adults, and children; first come , first served

• Free Dental screenings by Vista Community Clinic – Services available for all ages: visual dental screenings, fluoride varnish, oral health education, and referral services.

• Free Vaccinations for adults and children by Champions for Health includes adult vaccines: COVID, flu, and monkeypox; child vaccines: Tdap, COVID ages 6 months+, and flu ages 3 years+

Besides the screenings and vaccinations, they will have family-friendly activities available that are for the whole family. The Fallbrook Artist Association will have some fun and creative activities at an art zone for the children. They’ll have a STEM zone for youth interested in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.

There will also be a paper airplane contest for a chance to win some swag items. Families will have the chance to connect with local organizations in the community and ask any questions they may have. Here are just a few of the organizations that will be at the event:

• Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

• TURN Behavioral Health Services

• MAAC Child Development Program

• WIC Program

• Palomar Family Counseling Services

There will be live performances by Fallbrook Ballet Folklorico and Danza Folklorica De Fallbrook High.

In addition, the popular FallbrkEats food truck will be on-site to provide delicious healthy food options for purchase. They will also be offering the first 150 guests a free smoothie in color-changing cups.

FRHD’s mission is to assist residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and De Luz, to lead healthy lives, supporting a greater life span and independence.

El Fallbrook Regional Health District ayuda a los residentes a llevar una vida

saludable, apoyando una mayor esperanza de vida e independencia.

To sign up and for more information, visit https://www.fallbrookhealth.org/eye-on-health-youth-festival. For any questions about this event, feel free to call 760-731-9187.

Get ready for a day filled with laughter, learning, and good health at the Eye on Health Youth Festival. FRHD invites everyone from the community – Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow & De Luz – to come to this event and make their health a priority in the most joyful and vibrant way possible.

For more information, current organization news, and updates, visit http://www.fallbrookhealth.org and follow Fallbrook Regional Health District on Instagram @fallbrookhealth and Facebook @FallbrookHealthDistrict.