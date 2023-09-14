Reading the Village News Opinion page

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

So, did anyone get the idea our local communists got together on a conference call to “get” Julie Reeder?

Can you imagine what an evil enemy of Fallbrook, and the world in general, she was to allow our local Marxists to have eight letters in her paper for them to criticize and abuse her? What a monster!

Hey, thanks comrades, for the wake up call. Does it take a lot of training to lie that much and actually believe you’re saving the “party?”

Who turned over that rock?

Have a nice day,

J. Schembri

 

