Good News Club® programs to start in October

Colleen Sharp

Special to the Village News

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 2:30-3:45 p.m., a new and exciting Good News Club will start at Fallbrook's Live Oak Elementary School in the multi-purpose room. Megan Dixon and her team will lead children ages 5-12 in a Bible lesson, missionary story, memory verse lesson, games and singing.

Signed permission slips are required and they will be handed out a week in advance, or parents can sign up online. Registration will also be available on location at club day. Parents are welcome to attend. There is no cost for this after-school program.

Later in th...