Martha Jane Choi, 82, of Simpsonville, SC and previously of Fallbrook, CA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. She was born on Nov. 17, 1940, in Chickamauga, Georgia to Samuel (Morris) and Ruby Howard.

Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Dr. Joseph H. Choi (2012), Martha has finally been reunited with him in the house of their Lord and God.

Martha met her husband, Joe, in Chattanooga, Tennessee at Erlanger Hospital where he was completing his residency and she was working as a nurse. They married in 1960, moved to Ontario, Canada in 1963, then settled in Los Angeles, California in 1969, where they raised their family.

Martha moved to Simpsonville, South Carolina in 2018 from Fallbrook, California, where she and her husband had retired to in 1989.

Martha had many accomplishments in her life and one of those was a 30+ year career as a registered nurse at hospitals in Chattanooga and Ontario, as well as positions at Daniel Freeman Memorial Hospital of Inglewood, California, Marina Mercy Hospital of Marina Del Rey, and later in Fallbrook.

Martha is survived by her three sons: David of Orangeburg, S.C.; Howard of Cypress, Texas, and Morris of Wake Forest, N.C.. She is also survived by her three daughters-in-law, Marie, Felicia and Jennifer and four grandchildren: Stephanie (and Lt. Andrew) Dietz of Fort Knox, Kentucky; Peter Choi of Kingwood, Texas; Samuel and Zachary Choi of Cypress, Texas and her great-grandson, Atlas Dietz.

Martha also leaves behind her loving sister, Anita (and Anthony) Baroldi of Mission Viejo, California, along with many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews from both Chattanooga, Tennessee and Kwangju, South Korea.

Martha had many passions and hobbies in life, but her family (and lifelong friends that became family) were truly what she treasured most. She loved her children and her grandchildren fiercely and without a doubt, they were her pride and joy. She could be found attending most events for her grandchildren, such as soccer games, baseball games, graduations, musicals, and concerts and there are many more for which we are not yet prepared to attend without her.

A life-long follower of Christ and always active member of her local congregation, Martha was most recently a member of the First Baptist Simpsonville Upstate Church. She also attended Christ the King Lutheran Church in Fallbrook, and was both a deacon and elder at Covenant Presbyterian Church of Westchester while living in Los Angeles.

Martha had an unwavering faith upon which her life was firmly rooted. Sprouting from that faith was a life of service that was unparalleled and endured right up until her final days.

Her service to her community was a common thread that was woven throughout her life and is likely how she will be most remembered. In her younger years, she was actively involved in the activities of her children, serving as PTA president, Little League Auxiliary president, YMCA Board member, Cub Scout Den Mother, and Team Mom for numerous sports teams.

In 1987, she was honored to be an inductee into the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles Golden Book of Distinguished Service. In later years, some of the key organizations that she served, in addition to her church family, included President of the Fallbrook Chapter of P.E.O. International, the Fallbrook Sheriff's Senior Volunteer Patrol, the Foundation for Senior Care, and the Fallbrook Live Oak Park Coalition.

Her spirit of service undoubtedly extended to her friends and family, who will remember her best by her bubbly personality and sense of humor, her generosity and selflessness, her distinct voice and contagious laugh, and most of all by her love to host parties, celebrations, bible studies, and holidays.

She touched the life of every person who met her and all who knew her had a "Martha" story. She will be forever missed. Until we meet again.

A memorial service in Fallbrook to remember Martha's life is being planned and will be announced when finalized. It was Martha's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to one of the following organizations:

PEO International Executive Office

PCE Scholarships

3700 Grand Avenue

Des Moines, IA 50312

Westchester Family YMCA

ATTN: Dante Cruz, In Memory of Martha Choi

8015 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Westchester, CA 90045

National MS Society - Greater Carolinas Chapter

PO Box 289

Canton, MA 02021