Re: 'Hello Village News Readers, I'm back!' [Village News, Wilson letter, 9/7/23]

We’ve been graced with the great announcement from Linda Wilson “Hello Village News Readers, I’m back” after taking a mental health break. I now understand a little better of why the left is so delusional and hateful.

They suffer from the indoctrination of their fake news and mental illness caused by the left’s lies. So as compassionate humans, we need to save them from themselves with real news reporting which is what the Village News does.

I feel sorry for your husband if you are letting the people you hate so much affect your life and disposition to the point of “being in a bad mood every time you read the newspaper.” I ask, why would you give your money to a newspaper that you despise?

You should feel blessed that this newspaper honors your First Amendment right to free speech and not stifled or silenced like Facebook and Twitter (currently X) did at the request of Biden’s administration. Thank God for Elon Musk!

It’s not a Communist paper that shuts down your free speech like you would have Ms. Reeder do all in the name of Democracy, which is only supposed to be for your views.

I have a few questions regarding your views on parent’s rights to raise their children as they see fit. I ask why school officials think its ok to lie and keep secret anything regarding the health and welfare of my children and grandchildren? Why are sexually explicit books disguised as teaching tools for children as young as kindergarten?

Why do you think it’s okay to teach children, again as young as 4-5 years old about sex, let alone oral and anal sex? Why do you think it’s okay to mutilate children (anybody under the age of 18) and give them hormone blockers? I am an oppressor because I am taking responsibility for my child’s wellbeing and upbringing? I want a school that teaches them the fundamentals that they will need in life to succeed.

Over the last 30 years or more we have turned out a bunch of uneducated idiots that can’t answer who the first president was. They know nothing about any of the wars we have fought and why, let alone the Tulsa Race Riots. Gee, shouldn’t they at least be educated on the Civil War that ended slavery in the U.S. yet Africans are still selling their own people into slavery as I write this letter.

I have more questions for you but would like to say why don’t you call Georgiana Silvestro, you and she should do lunch!

Shanika Benson