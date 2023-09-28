Ayala hasn't abdicated accordion crown

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte performed an Aug. 27 concert at Pala Casino's Palomar Starlight Theater. Ayala is often billed as "El Rey de Accordeon," which in English means King of the Accordion. Although Ayala is now 77 years old, the Pala Casino concert showed he hasn't abdicated his accordion royalty.

The 91-minute concert was preceded by a six-minute introduction. Ayala and the rest of his band performed 18 songs during his time on stage, and he was well received by the Pala Casino audience.

Ayala is still able to sing and play the accordion, but...