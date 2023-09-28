Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Ayala hasn't abdicated accordion crown

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/28/2023 at 4:16pm

Ramon Ayala, "King of the Accordion," performs at Pala Casino's Palomar Starlight Theater, Aug. 27. Village News/Pati Guzman Cortina photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte performed an Aug. 27 concert at Pala Casino's Palomar Starlight Theater. Ayala is often billed as "El Rey de Accordeon," which in English means King of the Accordion. Although Ayala is now 77 years old, the Pala Casino concert showed he hasn't abdicated his accordion royalty.

The 91-minute concert was preceded by a six-minute introduction. Ayala and the rest of his band performed 18 songs during his time on stage, and he was well received by the Pala Casino audience.

Ayala is still able to sing and play the accordion, but...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023